Rightmove has announced the happiest places to live in the UK according to its annual Happy at Home survey

Online estate agency, Rightmove , has shared the happiest place to live in the UK according to its 2022 Happy at Home study. For the 11th year, Rightmove has asked thousands of people across the UK how they feel about where they live based on several factors including a sense of community, proximity to green spaces and nearby amenities.

Approximately, 21,000 people responded to the survey which revealed that the coastal town of St Ives in Cornwall has been named this year’s happiest place to live in Great Britain by its residents. Galashiels in the Scottish Borders is in second place, and the market town of Woodbridge in Suffolk is in third place.

The residents of St Ives scored the area highly for its sense of community spirit, the sense of belonging the residents have, and how comfortable residents feel to be themselves, Rightmove said. The seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take the top spot in Rightmove’s survey for 2022, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.

The happiest places to live in 2022 according to Rightmove

Here’s the list of the happiest places to live according to Rightmove, followed by the average asking price for a home and the average cost for a month’s rent.

1. St Ives, South West, £523,731, £1,152

2. Galashiels, Scotland, £153,546, £530

3. Woodbridge, East of England, £481,978, £1,196

4. Hexham, North East, £262,265, £810

5. Perth, Scotland, £179,410, £812

6. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £381,124, £1,327

7. Anglesey, Wales, £324,048, £766

8. Bury St Edmunds, East of England, £334,160, £1,368

9. Stirling, Scotland, £197,075, £990

10. Cirencester, South West, £382,065, £1,331

11. Richmond-upon-Thames, London, £1,153,347, £3,931

12. Falmouth, South West, £373,752, £1,289

13. Monmouth, Wales, £331,844, £1,104

14. Leamington Spa, West Midlands, £383,553, £1,274

15. Worcester, West Midlands, £286,250, £1,059

16. Northwich, North West, £246,995, £942

17. Altrincham, North West, £615,246, £2,297

18. Macclesfield, North West, £292,078, £1,146

19. Newbury, South East, £380,842, £1,364