Ryanair has launched a flash sale to a number of holiday destinations this year from just £9.99. But travellers need to be quick as the sale only lasts until midnight tonight (May 25).

The sale includes fares from major UK airports such as Stansted, Luton, Bournemouth, Gatwick, Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and Edinburgh. And the cheap flights are jetting off to a host of European destinations including France, the Netherlands, Spain or Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deals at the time of writing include bargain flights from London’s Stansted to Milan for just £12.99, from Leeds Bradford to Paris for £15 and you can get to Ibiza from Liverpool for just £21.99.

You can book the cheap fares on ryanair.com but it’s worth noting that these don’t include extra fees such as if you want to bring a second bag with you.

Most Popular

The cheap flights tend to depart at the end of the year, but there are still plenty of tickets for less than £20 during the hotter months.

The low fares come just a few months after Michael O’Leary, CEO of the budget airline, said that the cost of living crisis and the soaring cost of fuel meant that the era of low fares including €10 tickets could be over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryanair has launched a flash sale to popular holiday destinations - but you need to be quick!