80 per cent believe their pet could pick them out of a lineup | Katielee Arrowsmith

Seven in 10 cat owners think their pet genuinely loves them - but others reckon they're nothing more than a food dispenser.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 people who have the furry felines found 80 per cent believe their pet could pick them out of a lineup.

And 64 per cent even reckon their cat knows when they're feeling sad or unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 28 per cent are more pragmatic and reckon their cat is unable to feel love - acting purely on instinct.

Aneisha Soobroyen, CEO & co-founder of Scrumbles, which commissioned the research as well as a quiz to help determine how much your cat loves you, said: "Do cats love us - or just love being warm and well fed?

“Well, there’s no set answer for this – as a bit of both is probably true - and it also depends on the cat’s own personality, as well as the breed and factors such as how long you’ve had them can also play a part in how they react to you.

“For example, have you cared for them since they were a kitten or were they a rescue? Are they a true outside cat that likes to hunt, do they have feral breeding or are they an indoor ‘home body’ cat such as a Ragdoll?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever your type of cat, they do have feelings and some even get depressed if they do not receive enough attention – a bit like their owners.

“But cat owners may agree their moggie can be a bit fickle – so their affection can appear to be just cupboard love.”

The top display of cat affection is sleeping on or near their owner | Katielee Arrowsmith

Do cats really love us?

The study also showed 72 per cent believe their cat would loyally head in their direction if given a choice of going to them or a stranger who was also offering snacks.

According to those polled, the top display of cat affection is sleeping on or near their owner (70 per cent), but 67 per cent say it’s being headbutted or purred at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 42 per cent were confident that when their cat ‘slow blinks’ at them this is a display of love.

And a third enthuse a gift of a dead mouse or bird from a cat means they adore you – even if you’re revolted by the deceased offering.

More than a third of those polled via OnePoll.com boast if they are upset, their moggies seek them out to comfort them – although eight per cent said their cat would actually avoid them.

Opinions were divided over how their kitty would react if their owner disappeared for a week – with a third (33 per cent) saying the cat would miss them terribly and sulk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 18 per cent said their puss would barely care as long as they’re fed and 21 per cent said the cat might notice they were gone but ‘move on’ quickly – indicating an array of feline behaviours.

But nearly a quarter (23 per cent) reckoned something more menacing could occur - as their cat would likely feel betrayed and hold a grudge when they returned.

Exactly half feel they are the cat’s favourite person in the household.

But even if you’re not your cat’s main human, you can always try to ‘buy’ your cat’s affection – something that three quarters said was effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering treats was voted the number one method (56 per cent), followed by gentle petting (52 per cent) and giving lots of attention (51 per cent).

Over two thirds (64 per cent) of lovesick cat owners often seek out adoration from their mogs – with a 59 per cent success rate.

And 44 per cent have jealously tried to steal their cat’s attention back to them, if they were being affectionate with someone else – with a 75 per cent success rate.

Meanwhile cats themselves look for attention on average five times a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aneisha added: “Cats, like humans, have real personalities and some are friendlier than others, with some wanting more attention than others.

“One thing that can really help get your cat’s attention, if not their undevoted loyalty, is a tasty treat.”

Half feels they are the cat’s favourite person in the household | Katielee Arrowsmith

Top ways to ‘buy’ your cat’s love as voted by cat owners:

Offering treats Giving gentle petting Giving plenty of attention Playing with toys Offering a variety of food Spending quality time together Providing a cosy bed Creating a safe space Providing scratching posts Offering catnip