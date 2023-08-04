Sinead O’Connor’s body has been released to her family following an autopsy to establish the cause of death. The Irish singer died in her London home and the Met Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Following the death, Sinead’s body was later taken for an autopsy in order to "secure a medical cause of death" but it may take “some weeks” for a post-mortem examination report to be received. Shortly after the death, London Inner South Coroner’s Court confirmed that it would make a decision as to whether it would open an inquest after the results of the autopsy are known and following submissions from her relatives.

John Thompson, clerk at the London Inner South district court confirmed in a statement on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris that the conclusion of the autopsy will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened.

Confirming her death, her heartbroken family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."