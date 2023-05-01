Beloved Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has announced he is stepping down from his match commentating duties. The former player and manager confirmed he would be leaving his role at the network over the weekend .

Sky Sports viewers saw Souness talk about all things football for the final time on Sunday (April 30). During the end of the sports network’s Super Sunday show, it was revealed that he would be standing down as a pundit.

The news was confirmed by Sky Sports co-host Kelly Cates who broke the news following the Liverpool home game with Tottenham. Souness had previously played and managed as part of Liverpool and the Rangers.

Looking back on his time on the show and his footballing career, a montage showing some highlights was shown to Sky Sports viewers. Amid the announcement, Souness was seen holding back tears as he reflected on his stint as a pundit at the sports network.

Souness was a part of Sky Sports for more than a decade. During that time, he became a familiar face to football fans for his love and passion for the game.

How long had Graeme Souness been a pundit at Sky Sports?

The 69-year-old’s departure from Sky Sports follows 15 years as part of the network. He started his stint as a pundit in 2008.

The former football manager and player’s leap over to commenting on the game followed a 22-year management career. During that time, he helmed several teams, including Liverpool and the Rangers.