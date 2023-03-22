Tributes have been pouring in for a “beautiful” 15-year-old girl who tragically passed away after she was hit by a bus. The teenager has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher.

Sophie was struck by the vehicle in Sheldon, Birmingham at approximately 3pm on March 18. Emergency services rushed to the scene and she was taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead a short time later.

The incident is being investigated by West Midlands Police. Officers are understood to be in discussion with the bus driver, who is helping them with their inquiries.

In a heartbreaking statement, the 15-year-old’s family paid tribute and said: “It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that on Saturday 18th March 2023, our precious daughter Sophie Jain Fletcher was taken from us. She was a beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match.

“She will be so greatly missed by all her family, friends whether in or outside of school. Mommy will always hold your hand and you will always be daddy’s little princess - fly high our beautiful Sophie Soph, we will love you, forever & always, Mommy & Daddy xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”