Starbucks has launched a brand new limited-edition iced drink to help people get into the spring-time spirit. From today (April 6) Starbucks fans will be able to get their hands on a Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino iced blended beverage.

The new drink combines blue raspberry flavour, creamy whip and a crunchy edible blue crystal topping in an iconic frappuccino blended style. Using natural spirulina and apple extracts, Starbucks says the beverage emulates the appearance of blue skies and fluffy clouds in the sky, to brighten your day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starbucks has launched a new bright blue drink today - but its only available for a limited time

Starbucks hopes to give fans a taste of the summer by introducing the new ice-cold beverage, but the drink will be available for just 10 days and while stock lasts. Starbucks fans will be able to order the Blue Raspberry Cloud Frappuccino instores, via drive-thru or for delivery through the Starbucks app from April 6.