Starbucks has revealed its winter menu, just in time for the new year. The menu will see the return of the Starbucks Oat Latte after its stellar debut in 2021.

The popular coffee chain is adding ten new items to the menu for a limited time with a heavy focus on plant-based food and drink. The Starbucks Oat Latte platform returns after a stellar debut in 2021 with a brand new Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte flavour.

Advertisement

The oat alternative uses Starbucks Signature Espresso Roast, enhanced with subtle buttery macadamia and caramel notes. If that’s not enough to make you scream “veganuary”, Starbucks has announced the return of the Honey Hazelnut Oat Latte with an improved flavour profile. If you’ve received a few presents this year encouraging you to head outside more during the frosty months, the new Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate will be a handy addition.

The soul-warming drink combines salted pretzel pieces, smooth chocolate, a crunchy pretzel topping and can be modified with any milk of your choice. The Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte starts from £3.75 while you can grab the Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate from just £3.85. Meanwhile, the velvety Honey Hazelnut Oat Latte returns at just £3.75.

Most Popular

Starbucks is also introducing a selection of food perfect for winter including a new Plant-Based Breakfast Wrap.

The wrap includes a smoky bean filling, tofu scramble, Lincolnshire style plant-based sausage coins and spinach - all enveloped in a soft tortilla wrap. There’s also the new Egg Bites with Red Pepper and Spinach, which is a British take on a US classic, while the No’Beef and Red Onion Focaccia sees a rosemary topped focaccia filled with soya beef style strips and paired with pickled red onion, plant-based béchamel and mayo and a coconut oil alternative to cheese.

Advertisement

Those looking for comfort in sweet desserts will be overjoyed at the brand new selection of treats on the menu. From a Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffin and Banana Caramel Muffin to a Raspberry & Almond Mini Loaf and Caramelised Biscuit Loaf Cake, there’s something for everyone.

Starbucks is also increasing its range of festive merchandise, whether you like the look of the traditional iconic Reusable Red Cup, or the insta-worthy colour-changing reusable cup. And as always, customers who bring their own reusable cup will receive 25p off their selected drink of choice.

Advertisement

When will Starbucks winter menu be on sale?

The Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffin blends autumnal spices into a sweet wintry dessert

Advertisement

Fans of the winter menu will be pleased to know that the seasonal selection returns to stores while stocks last from January 5, 2023. Coffee aficionado’s will also be able to order straight to their door with Starbucks Delivers via Deliveroo , Just Eat and Uber Eats .

Starbucks full winter menu 2023

Advertisement

Drinks

Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte, £3.75 (Plant-Based) (NEW)

Honey Hazelnut Oat Latte, £3.75 (RETURNING)

Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate, £3.85 (NEW)

Advertisement

Food