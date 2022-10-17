Strictly Come Dancing has once again brought the glitz and glamour to our Saturday nights on the run up to Christmas this year.

So far the ‘Strictly curse’ has not reared its ugly head, however, that doesn’t mean eagle eyed viewers aren’t on the lookout. For those not in the know, the so-called ‘curse, refers to the fact many celebrities end up in a relationship with the professional dancer they are paired with, sometimes when one or both of them are already in a relationship.

In 2018, Diane Buswell, who is currently paired up with Tyler West left her partner for Joe Sugg, with whom she made it to the finals of the competition.

The most prolific instance was when Sean Walsh and Katya Jones were spotted kissing. At the time, Sean was in a long term relationship and Katya was married to fellow Strictly professional Neil Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Celebrities and Professional Dancers (Pic: BBC/Guy Levy)

So, who are the most compatible partners in Strictly Come Dancing this year? Here’s a full breakdown of the most and least compatible celeb and professional pairings.

Who are the most compatible couples?

1. Fleur East and Vito Coppola - Chemistry score: 95%

Inbaal says: “An energetic routine which doesn’t demand a constant smile, gives us a glimpse of their genuine expressions, and what a lovely match of personalities these two display. They pull off ‘cool face’ expressions together and flash some genuine smiles at each other. Her clenched hands betray her nervousness but his touch is very soft and caring. Their hug at the end is very real and enthusiastic - fabulous chemistry”.

2. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - Chemistry score: 90%

Inbaal states: “These two seem to share some lovely secret smiles and open gazes at each other - more than just the prepared choreography. Their eye contact is focused and many of their smiles are small and personal, not broad and staged, showing a real affection. They show real joy and pride in each other as they interact after the dance. She strokes his face, he beams from ear to ear - definite chemistry.”

3. Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington - Chemistry score: 89%

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington were the first couple to be eliminated from the competition, however, they proved to have some of the strongest chemistry in the show.

Inbaal observes, “Even though the Tango routine is performed stony-faced and there is no room for specific body language clues, the proof shows the moment the music stops. Their warm embrace is close and powerful and their proud smiles touch every part of their faces - friendly chemistry.”

4. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu - Chemistry score: 80%

Inbaal suggests: “Their perfectly choreographed, well rehearsed routine doesn’t leave much room for personal interaction, even their smiles appear pre-planned – no displays of affection, no special smiles. The mutual respect that exists between two hard-working performers is enough of a chemistry to propel them towards a successful end, but it’s business only. Professional chemistry.”

5. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal - Chemistry score: 75%

Inbaal concludes: “They both perform with very genuine smiles and lovely eye contact and when they touch each other, they are very gentle and tender. Notably, their smiles don’t touch their eyes, they are performing, not dating - but their affection for each other is clear, especially in the enthusiastic and happy cuddle they share - lovely chemistry.”

Who are the least compatible couples?

1. Tony Adams and Katya Jones - Chemistry score: 5%

Inbaal states: “It’s hard to analyse the body language of a contestant so focused on just not falling over - his eyes look straight ahead at all times and his back is as straight as possible, minimising his chances of tripping. And his kind and compassionate dance partner is nimble on her feet to ensure she’s not in his way. At the end, he hugs her as one would a lifebuoy, thankful and relieved - no chemistry.”

2. James Bye and Amy Dowden - Chemistry score: 15%

Inbaal says: “There is a real dissonance between her smiling, shining expression and his neutral, almost sarcastic face. They are not mirroring each other’s facial expressions and there is no exchange of smiles and glances. Their cuddle is distant - no chemistry.”

3. Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova - Chemistry score: 20%

The couple were voted off in week four of the competition and Inbaal suggests: “Looking out into the audience whenever possible, and not much into each other’s eyes doesn’t exactly scream chemistry. This pair are looking to execute a perfect routine, and not looking for a new best friend. Instead of a lengthy hug at the end, they share a moving high-five. Their respective partners can sleep soundly - no chemistry.”

4. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu - Chemistry score: 35%

Inbaal says: “The hard work and passion that this couple puts into their performance is evident in their skill and energy, but the passion is reserved for the dancing, not for each other. He strokes her with straight, firm digits, not soft and loving. She looks directly at him during the dancing with focused eyes, not smiling and feeling. Their personalities are similar, they are both keen to win. But there are no sparks flying - no chemistry.”

5. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez - Chemistry score: 45%

Inbaal observes: “Their eye contact is functional and impersonal. There are no eyebrow ticks or little smiles that are just for each other. Their dancing is perfect and they support each other well, but not in a caring way, just in a serviceable way. Their cuddle is supportive, reassuring, not affectionate. No chemistry.”

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing

The show airs on BBC One every week at 7:15pm, and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer .

You can also catch up on any shows you miss via BBC iPlayer .

