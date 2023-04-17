The Red Arrows have been pictured training ahead of a packed display season in 2023

Stunning images have been released showing the RAFRed Arrows training in Croatia ahead of a packed schedule in the UK. The team left for the country on Friday, April 14 from RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire.

The Red Arrows underwent their pre-season training in Croatia due to ‘guaranteed’ perfect weather - allowing the highly skilled team to fly multiple sorties a day, which is vital to hone their skills and manoeuvres in preparation for the 2023 display season.

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows continue to dazzle hundreds of thousands of spectators every year with their daring shows, including the Bournemouth Air Show and more.

The team consists of 11 pilots, nine of whom fly in the display, and more than a hundred support personnel and technicians. Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier.

This comes as the Red Arrows display season in 2023 draws closer, and is anticipated to get underway in May. Wing Commander Adam Collins, Officer Commanding of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, said: “I know many people, including countless families, are already eager to plan which of these events they’ll be going to and we can’t wait to entertain and inspire those watching.

“The 2023 season is one of the busiest in recent years and each show is a great opportunity for the Red Arrows to perform a new display that represents the speed, agility and innovation of the RAF.”

June 2 - Midlands Air Festival

June 3 - Midlands Air Festival

June 3 - English Riviera Airshow

June 4 - English Riviera Airshow

June 8 - Isle of Man TT

June 11 - RAF Cosford Airshow

June 24 - Armed Forces’ Day National Event

June 25 - IWM Duxford Summer Show

July 1 - Teignmouth Airshow

July 1 - Wales Airshow

July 2 - Wales Airshow

July 2 - Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow

July 13 - Goodwood Festival of Speed

July 14 - Goodwood Festival of Speed

July 14 - Royal International Air Tattoo

July 15 - Royal International Air Tattoo

July 16 - Royal International Air Tattoo

July 21 - Peterhead Scottish Week

July 29 - Old Buckenham Airshow

August 12 - Blackpool Airshow

August 13 - Blackpool Airshow

August 13 - Whitby Regatta

August 16 - Cromer Festival

August 17 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 18 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 19 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 20 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 20 - Folkestone Air Display

August 24 - Clacton Airshow

August 25 - Clacton Airshow

August 25 - Sidmouth Regatta Airshow

August 26 - Rhyl Airshow

August 27 - Rhyl Airshow

August 31 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 1 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 2 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 3 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 9 - Southport Airshow

September 9 - Scottish International Ayr Show

September 10 - Great North Run

September 14 - Guernsey Air Display

September 14 - Jersey International Airshow

September 16 - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

September 17 - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

