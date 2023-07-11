A school was plunged into lockdown and a community left in shock after a teacher was stabbed at a secondary school in Gloucestershire with a student arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Armed officers detained the teenager in Stoke Orchard, about five miles south of Tewkesbury, around an hour after the incident occurred on Monday morning and recovered a knife. Police have not released his name and he remains in custody.

The teacher who was stabbed has been named locally as Jamie Sansom. He was in a stable condition in hospital after the incident and police confirmed he was released from hospital on Monday evening (July 10).

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone told reporters that Police were called just after 9am on Monday over a "threat to a teacher”. He continued: "Minutes later we received a call from the ambulance service telling us that a male teacher had been stabbed in a corridor at the school.”

Two other nearby schools were advised to close their doors after Tewkesbury School, in Ashchurch Road, was put into lockdown following the incident. No one else was injured and it was initially believed the student had "hidden himself within the school grounds".