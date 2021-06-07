The boom in electric cars has given rise to a new social faux pas

The research was carried out by Kia to highlight the recent launch of its new Kia Charge service, which gives EV and PHEV drivers easy access to around 17,000 charging points around the UK.

Commenting on the findings, etiquette expert William Hanson said: “With new technology, comes new etiquette.

“Interestingly, Kia’s survey reports the public think asking to charge your car at a friend's house is bad manners. Is this due to e-charging being a newish concept? I wonder if this will change over time. Ultimately, a can of petrol costs a lot more than an hour's electricity for the car, so is it directly comparable?

“While we get to grips with this new frontier, I advise guests not to ask their hosts unless they are offered. Hosts should be proactive, and generous, and offer their charger when they see a friend arrive in an electric car, especially if they have made a long journey and do not know the area.

“If any electricity is used a guest should send a thank you letter or gift a day or two after - and of course be ready to offer their own charging point when their friend visits their own house.

“If hosts really object to sharing their provisions with guests, don't have people over. Part of being a good host is sharing food, drink and your home comforts. As society evolves this should now include e-charging, which is ultimately for the benefit of the planet.

“Guests do need to be mindful not to go over the top, of course. Try and limit charging time at someone else's house and don't take too much liberty.”