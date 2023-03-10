Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order has left his fans in hysterics and it turns out you need a boat load of caffeine to be one of Hollywood’s major household names. The star of HBO’s Last Of Us was captured leaving with his go-to hot drink.

Eagle-eyed viewers zoomed in on Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks cup and found that the actor behind Din Djarin needs a lot of energy to travel the Star Wars galaxy with Grogu. The Mandalorian star’s official Starbucks order is as follows: Iced quad espresso, venti cup, extra ice and six shots.

The total caffeine count of Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks order is reportedly an astonishing 384 milligrams. This is just 15 milligrams short of what the average person’s recommended intake per day should be.

Bemused fans commented on the A-lister’s order, with one writing: “That’s insane, is he OK?”, while another noted “That is a violent amount of coffee, dude must have an iron gut.”

You can watch a highly-caffeinated Pedro Pascal in Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. To sign up for the streaming service, visit the Disney+ website.

While the actor is also starring as Joel Miller in HBO’s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game The Last Of Us. All nine episodes of the series will be available on Sky Go and Sky Atlantic, visit the Sky website to sign up.

The Last of Us and The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal is quite the coffee fan - Credit: Getty / Adobe