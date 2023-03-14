Disney debuted the highly-anticipated full trailer for the live action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey at the 2023 Oscars. The trailer was presented by Bailey who plays the iconic Ariel, withfans desperate to see the film on the big screen.

The upcoming movie is a live action remake of the original 1989 animated film, and follows Ariel, a mermaid and daughter of King Triton, who longs ‘to be where the people are’ and makes a deal with sea witch Ursula to become human in exchange for her voice.

Fans have been desperate to see their favourite Disney film in live action since the film was announced. This isn’t the first Disney classic that has received the live action treatment, as the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan, have already received the fresh look for new audiences.

While the trailer showed fans that the film will very much stay true to the original and much beloved story, director Rob Marshall confirmed that Halle Bailey’s Ariel will sing a new original song titled “For the First Time”. Marshall told Empire: “It’s about her experiences the moment she hits land. We needed to create a number that could almost work as a montage, so we could take her through that experience - coming onto the land, what’s it’s like to put on shoes, have legs.”

He added: “Anybody who has a different experience, it’s wondrous and scary at the same time”. The hefty task of creating a new song for the film has fallen to Alan Menken himself who made history with the original film’s iconic songs Under the Sea and Kiss the Girl. Menken has teamed up with Hamilton and Encanto genius Lin-Manuel Miranda.

There is no doubt that fans across the world will be flocking to cinemas the moment the film hits screens, but many are hoping to secure tickets ahead of the release. So, when can you book tickets for the first screenings of The Little Mermaid? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey out?

The Little Mermaid will hit cinema’s on May 26, 2023. The movie will then be available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus after its cinematic run is up.

Disney usually gives its movies 45 days at the cinema before adding them to the streaming site. This means The Little Mermaid should land on Disney Plus around July 10.

The Little Mermaid will be released in cinemas soon

When can I book tickets for The Little Mermaid at Vue?

No time showings are available at Vue venues currently, however, Vue are known for releasing their tickets in advance so keep checking back. It’s the cheapest cinema out there, so fans will need to be quick.

When can I book tickets for The Little Mermaid at Odeon?

There is no word yet on when tickets will be on sale for The Little Mermaid but fans can book them on the website when they become available.

When can I book tickets for The Little Mermaid at Cineworld?

Tickets are not yet available to purchase at Cineworld , but usually release tickets in the weeks leading up to a film’s release so keep checking.

When can I book tickets for The Little Mermaid at Empire?

Empire cinema’s has not yet released tickets for showings, but the website says fans should ‘check back soon’, so keep eye on their website.

