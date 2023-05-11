After holding on to the top spot for five years, Liam has been surpassed as the most popular baby name for boys. Baby Center , a digital resource for parents that helps expectant parents explore and select baby names in the US, publishes an annual list of the most popular names.

The site also keeps track of the most popular names in real time, with the list changing as parents share what names they have chosen for their newborns. According to the most recent statistics, Liam has been the most popular boy’s name since 2019, however, Noah, which was ranked in second place in 2022, has clinched the top spot for baby boys this year so far.

Aiden and James round out the top five names for boys, moving up to number four and number five, respectively, and replacing Elijah and Meteo which held the spots last year.

The most popular girl’s names have also shifted slightly, with Luna climbing four spots from last year. Olivia, on the other hand, has remained at the top of the list for the third year in a row.

Sophia, which was the most popular name for 11 years in a row, has fallen, with the name not even making it to the top 10. However, Lily’s fortunes are improving as it has grown in popularity among expectant parents.

While the list follows the current trend in the US, the UK has yet to reveal its list for 2023. Muhammad was named the most popular baby boy in the UK in 2022, but he is now ranked 37th in the US. Noah also proved to be popular among UK parents as it ranked second on the boys’ list, closely followed by Jack, Theo, Leo, Oliver and George.

On the girl’s list, Lily surpassed Olivia to take the top spot for the first time in seven years.

Sophia came in second, Olivia came in third, and Amelia came in fourth for 2022. Ava, Isla, Freya, Aria, Ivy and Mia were the other names to emerge in the top 10 on the girls list.

These are the most popular names in 2023 so far, according to Baby Center.

Top 50 most popular baby names in 2023 so far

Girls

Olivia Layla Maya Chloe Gianna Hazel Nova Willow Elizabeth Ivy Nora Athena Isla Scarlett Zoey Delilah Avery Mila Paisley Lucy Penelope Eliana Hannah Leah Madison Maria Savannah Gabriella Emma Charlotte Isabella Ava Amelia Luna Lily Aurora Sophia Harper Mia Ellie Evelyn Grace Violet Aria Elena Ella Abigail Victoria Sofia Emily

Boys