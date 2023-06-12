Dance music group, The Prodigy, has announced the band will be hitting the road later this year. The Army Of The Ants Tour 2023 is heading to arenas across the UK, including major cities such as Manchester and London.

It will be the first set of shows since July of last year, which marked their first since the death of the band’s vocalist, Keith Flint. At the time, bandmate Liam Howlett reported the Firestarter frontman’s death was by suicide, however the coroner concluded there was insufficient evidence to determine this as the cause of death.

The newly announced tour dates kick off in Glasgow on November 16, before taking in Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Birmingham, before winding up at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday November 24. Support comes from punk duo Soft Play, formerly known as Slaves.

The band tweeted a video on Monday (June 12) to announce the tour. Below is the full list of dates as well as pre-sale and ticket information.

The Prodigy Army of The Ants tour: Full list of dates

November 16 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 17 - Manchester AO Arena

November 18 - Leeds First Direct Arena

November 20 - Brighton Centre

November 21 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 23 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

November 24 - London Alexandra Palace

The Prodigy Army of The Ants tour: How to sign up for pre-sale

Fans of The Prodigy can sign up for an exclusive pre-sale by 5pm on Tuesday (June 13) for exclusive access to tickets from 9.30am on Wednesday (June 14).

The Prodigy Army of The Ants tour: How to get tickets