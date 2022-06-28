The Rolling Stones launch 60 collection to commemorate the band's epic 60th anniversary tour

Stones keep rolling on at 60
The Rolling Stone’s lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby announce an exciting new collection named SIXTY to mark the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones in 2022, making them one of the longest performing bands of all time.
The collection centres around a colourful cyberdelic tongue, an interpretation of the original and iconic John Pasche tongue and lips logo, an ode to the bands vibrant rock and roll lifestyle.
The capsule collection features the SIXTY Tongue t-shirt in white, grey, black and a heavy grey vintage wash, the SIXTY Anniversary long sleeve, SIXTY Anniversary Cyberdelic Hoodie, RS No.9 SIXTY Tour Hoodie which features locations from the ‘SIXTY’ UK/European 2022 Tour printed on the back and several collectible accessories including a mug, keychain and tote bag.
Launching ahead of the first Rolling Stones Sixty tour in London, the full collection is now available at the global flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street, London and for worldwide shipping at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk. Prices start at £30 with sizes from S to XXL.
All items are available to purchase in store at RS No.9 Carnaby
RS No.9 Carnaby, 9 Carnaby Street, London, W1
And visit the carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk website.