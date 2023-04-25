Fans finally got a long awaited update on The Witcher season three which will feature Henry Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia. Netflix dropped the official trailer for the upcoming third season which included a release date.

The poster does a good job to set the tone for what’s to come with Cavill’s Geralt holding a terrified looking Ciri, played by Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer looking straight into our souls. The action packed trailer mirrors this tone with Cavill being heard saying “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear.”

Fans first learned the news of season three at Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2021. In that time, Netflix has announced not only a fourth season of the show, but also some major casting changes.

Hunger Games’ alum Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the role of Geralt from season four onwards but it’s unclear what this casting shake up will look like for the show going forward. The news came after Cavill, who has fronted the show from day one, made the shocking announcement that he would be departing the record-breaking show.

So, when is The Witcher season 3 set to release and who will return? Here’s everything you need to know including how to watch.

The Witcher season 3 release date

The latest trailer for season three confirmed that the series would be split into two parts with volume one dropping on June 29, and volume two dropping on July 27.

The Witcher season 3 what to expect

In November 2021, showrunner Lauren S Hissrich revealed to Digital Spy that the writers’ room had already begun working on scripts for season three.

She told the publication: “The writers’ room this season is incredible. I mean, we’ve always had incredible writers on the show. But I feel that this season specifically had… We had some new people come in, and it was really interesting how it changed the dynamic of the room, to have this sort of new blood: people who have watched the first season, who then had screened the second season, and came in with fresh, new ideas, who sort of challenged me on things that I hadn’t really thought about before.”

Netflix dropped the intense first trailer for the upcoming season on Tuesday (April 25) along with the caption that reads: “this summer, everything changes. The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June”.

The Witcher season 3 cast

The full cast list for the upcoming season has yet to be released, however, fans can expect to see many familiar and new faces on their screens including:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Ciri, Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, the crown princess of Cintra

Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach

Joey Batey as Jaskier

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries

Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Wilson Mbomio as Dara

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen

How to watch The Witcher season 3

All episodes for seasons 1-2 are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Henry Cavill is rumoured to be cast in the next season of House of the Dragon (Credit: The Witcher, Netflix)

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution