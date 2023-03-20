The world’s first ever mind-reading beer pump has just been unveiled, allowing punters to pour their own pints using just their minds. Homer, the robot, uses electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to track brain patterns via activity in the forehead.

The user controls the tap pouring and also the angle of the glass. The more ‘focused’ the user is, the better the pint will be. It was set up by entrepreneur, robotics expert and neuroscientist Seth Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The global beer market is valued at over $623 billion worldwide. Other self-pouring inventions have been created, such as those at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, where one places a cup on a device which fills it from underneath.

It began as just a fun experiment for Seth, but has now gone further. Explaining it, Seth said: "This is the world’s one and only mind controlled, beer-pouring robot. It reads your mind and measures your mental focus.

Most Popular

“It doesn’t know what you’re focusing on, you could be focusing on anything, but you’re controlling the robot’s pour of the tap and the angle of the glass. If you’re good at it you pour the perfect pint, if you’re bad at it you make a big frothy mess all over my robot."

Advertisement

Advertisement