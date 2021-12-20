These are the top 30 things families will argue about at Christmas

Millions of British families will find themselves arguing this Christmas Day - over whether to watch the Queen' s speech, who should sit where at the dinner table, and who cheated at a board game.

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found six in 10 have never had a December 25th without a little bickering with a loved one.

Top festive arguments include someone interfering with the cooking of the roast, old feuds being aired out and people getting too invested in boardgame rules.

Although these squabbles are what makes family life as great as it is, according to half of respondents.

The research was commissioned by Lottoland.co.uk in conjunction with the Christmas Lotto.

Their spokesperson said: "It’s a rare family indeed that can get through the whole season without any disagreements.

“This is likely to be especially troublesome this year, as many people will have got really used to their own space, after all the lockdowns.

“So, adding in extended family, kids, pets and who knows what else can definitely come together to bring things to boiling point.”

British families will even find time to argue about who has to sit on the floor in the lounge because there aren’t any seats left, and whether or not to tune in the Queen’s speech.

In Christmases past another fifth have disagreed over what movie to watch, and 15 per cent have kicked off over someone trying to make them eat or drink more than they wanted.

Politics was deemed the most likely conversation to spark a family row, selected by 36 per cent of respondents.

One in five (22 per cent) can’t have a conversation about money without it descending into chaos, and a tenth can’t even talk about the weather for fear of starting a row.

Arguments are almost a family tradition

However, 41 per cent say their arguments can be put down to it being ‘just family’, while 26 per cent blame overdoing it on the Christmas spirits.

Another third believe Christmas is simply too much time spent in one go, in close proximity to other family members.

Siblings were deemed the most mischievous at this time of year and likely to instigate arguments (18 per cent), while 11 per cent point the finger at their mother-in-law.

More than half (56 per cent) say the big day simply wouldn’t be the same without the odd disagreement here and there.

And nearly a quarter (24 per cent) admit to sneakily looking forward to the moment of their family members makes a totally inappropriate comment.

But 48 per cent try and stagger the arrival of guests with volatile histories, according to the research conducted through OnePoll.com.

Lottoland's spokesperson added: "Hosting Christmas can be a big stress, especially if you have family members who don't get on. From trying to cook a roast that will please everyone to keeping the peace during Monopoly, bringing the family together can be tense and wonderful in equal measure.

“It’s no wonder the Christmas Lotto is so popular at this time of year, with families, friends and neighbours all pooling together to buy tickets."

To participate in the Christmas Lotto for £1.99, visit lottoland.co.uk/christmas-lotto.

Top 30 things British families will argue about a Christmas

1. Interfering about the cooking of the roast

2. Someone getting too drunk

3. Airing old feuds

4. Specific boardgame rules – i.e. whether Income Tax etc should go into the middle of the board in Monopoly, for whoever lands on Free Parking to collect

5. Someone commenting on how the food is cooked

6. What movie to watch

7. Who has cheated at the board game

8. What time to have lunch

9. What game you play

10. Being encouraged to eat and drink when you are done

11. What time to get up in the morning

12. Who will sit where at the dinner table

13. Someone wants to go out with friends but others want them to stay in

14. Whether or not to go for a walk

15. When to open the Christmas gifts – first thing in the morning or after lunch

16. Asking a question of a relative which you should really already know the answer to

17. When a toy gets broken or doesn’t work

18. Who sits on the floor in the lounge because there are no seats left

19. Unfair present piles

20. Whether or not to watch the Queen's speech

21. Who gets to open their presents first

22. Whether everyone has to wear a Christmas hat/jumper

23. Dietary requirements

24. Who gets the last roast potato

25. What to wear Christmas day – dress up or stay in pyjamas

26. Who gets to hand out the gifts from under the tree

27. Someone being given a really inappropriate present

28. Getting the name of a boyfriend / girlfriend wrong

29. If there isn’t enough batteries to go around