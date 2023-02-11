TK Maxx and Homesense will be closing a number of their stores over the next couple of weeks, it has been announced. It comes as the latest blow to the UK High Street, with the likes of B&Q, Nationwide, Halifax among others announcing closures.

Branches in Scotland, England and Wales have been named among those to go. The decision has been motivated by issues such as relocation and the conclusion of a lease.

There are over 352 TK Maxx stores across the country operating as off-price retail, selling a range of products from fashion, beauty and items for children and babies. Homeware is a subsidiary of TK Maxx and exclusively sells homeware items such as home decor, plants and storage.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “Our senior managers have been in store supporting the team. We’re currently in consultation with all affected associates and our intention is that all associates will be offered roles in other local TK Maxx or Homesense stores.”

A total of three TK Maxx and Homesense stores have been earmarked for closure. Below is a list of affected stores including closing date.

List of all the TK Maxx and Homesense stores to close in the UK

