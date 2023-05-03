News you can trust since 1963
Tony Awards 2023: Full list of nominations revealed as Jodie Comer and Jessica Chastain shortlisted for prize

Broadway’s show Some Like it Hot is leading the way with a total of 13 nominations

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:25 BST- 4 min read

The highly anticipated 76th Tony Awards is finally arriving as this year’s list of nominees has officially been revealed. Each year, the prestigious ceremony celebrates Broadway’s best shows and theatre achievements over a 12 month period. 

This year, the awards show, which will be held on June 11 at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, New York, is set to welcome stars to the stage and acknowledge achievements in Broadway productions that opened between 2022–23.

Some Like it Hot leads the way with a total of 13 nominations while & Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked each have nine nominations.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and actress Jessica Chastain have been shortlisted for a prize under the best leading actress in a play. Comer for her role in the one-woman play Prima Facie and Chastain for her performance in A Doll’s House.

    Below is a full list of the many nominees at this year’s glamorous Tony Awards.

    Best book of a musical

    & Juliet – David West Read

    Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire

    New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington

    Shucked – Robert Horn

    Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

    Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

    Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

    Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

    KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

    Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

    Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

    Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

    Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

    Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

    Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

    Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

    Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

    Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

    Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

    Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

    Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

    Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

    Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

    J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

    Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

    Ben Platt, Parade

    Colton Ryan, New York, New York

    Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

    Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

    Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

    Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

    Micaela Diamond, Parade

    Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

    Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

    Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson

    Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

    Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

    David Zayas, Cost of Living

    Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

    Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

    Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

    Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

    Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

    Kara Young, Cost of Living

    Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

    Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

    Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

    Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

    Jordan Donica, Camelot

    Alex Newell, Shucked

    Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

    Julia Lester, Into the Woods

    Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

    NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

    Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

    Best scenic design of a play

    Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

    Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

    Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

    Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

    Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

    Best scenic design of a musical

    Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

    Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

    Scott Pask, Shucked

    Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

    Best costume design of a play

    Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

    Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

    Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

    Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

    Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

    Best costume design of a musical

    Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

    Susan Hilferty, Parade

    Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

    Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

    Paloma Young, & Juliet

    Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

    Best lighting design of a play

    Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

    Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

    Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

    Bradley King, Fat Ham

    Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

    Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

    Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

    Best lighting design of a musical

    Ken Billington, New York, New York

    Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

    Heather Gilbert, Parade

    Howard Hudson, & Juliet

    Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

    Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Best sound design of a play

    Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

    Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

    Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol

    Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

    Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

    Best sound design of a musical

    Kai Harada, New York, New York

    John Shivers, Shucked

    Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

    Gareth Owen, & Juliet

    Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Best direction of a play

    Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

    Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

    Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

    Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

    Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

    Max Webster, Life of Pi

    Best direction of a musical

    Michael Arden, Parade

    Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

    Jack O’Brien, Shucked

    Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

    Best choreography

    Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

    Susan Stroman, New York, New York

    Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

    Jennifer Weber, KPOP

    Best orchestrations

    Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

    John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

    Jason Howland, Shucked

    Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

    Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

    Best play

    Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper

    Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

    Cost of Living by Martyna Majok

    Fat Ham by James Ijames

    Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

    Best musical

    & Juliet

    Kimberly Akimbo

    New York, New York

    Shucked

    Some Like It Hot

    Best revival of a play

    The Piano Lesson

    A Doll’s House

    The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

    Topdog/Underdog

    Best revival of a musical

    Into the Woods

    Camelot

    Parade

    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

