Top pizza ‘icks’ include fish, burnt crusts - and pineapple is a definite red flag

Crosta Mollica commissioned the research | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Top pizza ‘icks’ include fish, burnt crusts and raw veg – and pineapple is a definite red flag.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 2,000 adults found 32 per cent think you should never serve up a slice with ketchup, while 41 per cent say sweet toppings such as chocolate are a big no no.

More than a fifth (23 per cent) can’t imagine anything worse than cutting slices with scissors, and 32 per cent find it off-putting seeing egg as a topping, while 18 per cent are dead set against eating pizza cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist Italian pizza makers, Crosta Mollica, commissioned the research ahead of the launch of its pop-up pizzeria, ‘Il Leopardo’ in Shoreditch on Friday 16th - Saturday 17th of May.

Diners will pay just £2.50 per pizza - but there will be surprises in store for those that want the tropical fruit on top - as this strays from the Italian rules on how to eat pizza authentically.

A spokesperson from the brand said: “There are many ways to eat a pizza – and it seems the nation is divided. But like many Brits, pineapple for us is the ultimate pizza ‘ick’.

“Just like in Italy, there is no place for the likes of pineapple or ketchup dips at our pop-up pizzeria. So if diners fail to follow tradition, they may have to face the consequences of their culinary faux pas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, our very own ‘toppings’ sommelier will be on hand to help guests create the perfect Italian pizza."

The study found that if 39 per cent were to witness these ‘pizza icks’ in real life when enjoying one themselves, it would completely ruin their meal.

The average adult will put away three pizzas every month, with mozzarella, pepperoni, and chicken being the firm topping favourites, with Gen Z aged 18 to 28 the most sensitive to this (53 per cent versus 32 per cent of Boomers aged 61 to 79).

But if these ‘ick’ exhibitors were someone they were with, exactly a third say they would likely bring it up with them there and then – rising to a whopping 54 per cent of under 28s who’d say something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a confident 67 per cent say they have never been confronted by anyone over partaking in pizza ‘icks’ themselves.

The pop-up shines a spotlight on the brands Italian heritage and commitment to pizza craftsmanship | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Pineapple as the ‘ultimate pizza ick’?

A thin crust was voted the most preferred by 31 per cent, while a stuffed crust came in a modest second place (20 per cent).

When it comes to ways of eating, a non-surprising 72 percent prefer to eat pizza the Italian way with their hands, but 32 per cent interestingly opt for a knife and fork.

East Midlanders are most likely to use cutlery to consume their pizzas (46 per cent) in strong contrast to their neighbours in the West Midlands, who are the least likely (22 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Londoners are the biggest pizza lovers, eating four a month - double that of those in the South East who, when they do eat one, are the biggest Mozzarella fans.

Moreover, those in the capital city are most likely to munch away at the crusts - and most likely to appreciate their pizza made in the traditional Italian way.

The OnePoll.com data also found that when sharing a pizza, 24 per cent find it tricky deciding on what to go for due to different tastes.

But 27 per cent don’t have to worry about this as they don’t particularly like to share with anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also revealed 43 per cent say pizza is their favourite indulgent treat, with 61 per cent saying that it’s at its best when it tastes authentically Italian.

The spokesperson added: “You would never see an Italian leaving their crusts, topping their pizza with pineapple or submerging it in dipping sauce, and it's good to see that Brits agree with us on these pizza no-goes.

“Our Il Leopardo Pizzeria will celebrate the art and craftsmanship of pizza, and Italy’s passion for flavour combined with style, so if you’re craving a BBQ base or stuffed crust, this restaurant isn’t for you.

“For us, there is only one true way to eat pizza, and it’s the authentically Italian one.”

Cutting a pizza with sicissors made number eight on the list of worst pizza icks | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Top 15 pizza icks

Using sweet toppings such as Nutella or chocolate Putting fish on a pizza Using an egg for a topping Putting ketchup on pizza Using ketchup as a pizza base sauce Putting uncooked or raw vegetables on as toppings Serving with a burnt crust Cutting pizza with scissors Putting pineapple on pizza Eating pizza cold Leaving the crusts behind Eating pizza with a knife and fork Dipping pizza slices into a dipping sauce (such as ketchup or mayonnaise) Eating the crusts first then the centre Taking a slice in your hand and folding in half before taking a bite