Toys R Us returns to the UK ahead of Christmas 2022 - new website launched with thousands of toys on sale

The toy store closed all 100 of its stores in the UK after filing for bankruptcy in 2018.

By Ethan Evans
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:50 am

Popular retailer Toys R Us is back in business after it launched a new website ahead of the festive season.

The toy shop originated in the United Kingdom in 1985 and had a grand total of 105 different locations across the country - it was originally set up in the US.

However, following a period of dwindling in-store sales and failed attempts to sell the business, Toys R Us UK entered into administration in April 2018.

A decision which resulted in the closure of all its stores nationwide, leading to over 2,000 redundancies.

    But now it looks like the company is making a grand return to the retail scene, so here is everything you need to know about the re-launch of Toys R Us.

    Has Toys R Us returned to the United Kingdom?

    After a five-year absence, Toys R Us has officially returned to the UK with a fresh new website.

    It is available online at toysrus.co.uk and comes ahead of this year’s Christmas season - and the rush of people stocking up on presents.

    A catalogue which boasts around 14,000 toys from over 100 different retailers with the added bonus of next-day delivery.

    The company first revealed its intentions to relaunch in October 2021 when it published the following statement: “We are relaunching in the UK in 2022 as a brand new Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

    “We can’t wait to support you as we grow and develop together over the coming weeks, months and years.”

    Will Toys R Us re-open its stores or will it be an online-only retailer?

    A website under the name Toys R Us has fuelled rumours that the business is back. (Credit: Getty Images)

    During the height of its popularity, Toys R Us had a total of 105 bricks and mortar premises.

    Despite this, it is understood that under the current plans the business will re-launch as an online-only retailer.

