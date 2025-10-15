Travel trends for 2026 revealed - including reading retreats and farm stays

Each trend is backed by first-party data and insights from 24,000 global travellers | Sky-Blue Creative / Stocksy Unit

It comes as Expedia Group releases its Unpack ’26: The Trends in Travel™.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual global report highlights shifts in traveller behaviour and the destinations set to dominate itineraries in 2026.

From Destinations of the Year to salvaged hotels and reading retreats, to Sumo Wrestling and farm stays, the seven trends in Unpack ’26 offer a look at the future of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each trend is backed by first-party data and insights from 24,000 global travellers. The 2026 Destinations of the Year list - powered by real-time data from millions of daily visitors to the Expedia site and app - highlights where global interest is rising fast, even in destinations that haven’t yet gone viral.

Six of these hotspots also meet the criteria for Expedia’s new Smart Travel Health Check — a first-in-travel framework from Expedia, inspired by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The Smart Travel Health Check recognises destinations that offer meaningful travel experiences and proactively manage tourism in a sustainable way, helping to ease the strain on the world’s most overvisited cities.

Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group, said: “Some of my most unforgettable travel moments come from immersing myself in local cultures, supporting local economies, and exploring less-travelled destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With 1 billion average monthly travel searches, Expedia Group isn’t just a travel marketplace - we’re a catalyst for positive change. We have a responsibility to shape the future of travel: one that’s smarter, more sustainable, and deeply respectful of the places we go.”

Christopher Imbsen, Vice President Policy at WTTC said: “Expedia responded to WTTC’s Call to Action on Destination Stewardship with the launch of the Smart Travel Health Check. This innovative initiative reflects the urgent need to embrace responsible growth models that safeguard communities, protect cultural and natural heritage, and ensure the long-term resilience of destinations.

“By applying WTTC’s framework, Expedia is celebrating destinations that work collaboratively to empower residents, strengthen stewardship, and deliver richer, more meaningful travel experiences.”

Many travellers are hoping to unplug and reconnect with nature | No Credit

Travellers express interest in staying on or near a farm

2026 is a huge year for international sports, but there’s a new wave of fanaticism all about immersive, local experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expedia’s Fan Voyage trend reveals a surge in uniquely regional sporting experiences, with 47% of Brits saying they're likely to attend one while on a trip.

From sumo wrestling in Japan to Muay Thai in Thailand, travellers — particularly Gen Z and Millennial travellers (68%) — are seeking front-row seats to learn about timeless traditions.

Fan Voyage shows it’s not just about the game — it’s about community, culture, and feeling like a local.

Next year, travellers are putting the “rest” in restoration by checking into hotels that combine historical architecture with modern amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotels.com’s 2026 Hotels of the Year list spotlights a surge in demand for upcycled retreats such as former schoolhouses, train stations, and banks that offer guests a comfortable stay filled with unique character and cultural relevance.

More than half of British millennial travellers (59%) are making every trip count by booking multiple hotels within a single destination. This emerging trend — dubbed Hotel Hop — is driven by travellers’ desire to explore different neighbourhoods (58%) and keep the trip varied and exciting (52%).

City breaks, island escapes, and event-driven travel such as concerts and festivals are key motivators.

The Hotel Hop trend is especially popular among Gen Z and Millennial travellers, with one in four seeing “bleisure” trips as the perfect opportunity to hop from one stay to the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vrbo reveals 91% of travellers are seeking getaways focused on reading, relaxation, and quality time with loved ones, making way for the ‘readaway’ trend.

As #BookTok continues to dominate social media, interest in literary-themed travels is surging with Pinterest searches for "book club retreat ideas" up 265%, and Vrbo’s reading-related terms in guest reviews nearly tripling.

The slow travel movement is gaining ground, with 84% of travellers expressing interest in staying on or near a farm.

Get lost in a good book with a 'readaway' | No Credit

Literary-themed travels are surging

Mentions of farm-related experiences in Vrbo guest reviews have also surged 300% year-over-year, signalling how travellers are searching for starlit skies over busy city lights in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farm Charm is about unplugging and reconnecting with nature.

Top activities for travellers include hiking trails (73%) animal interactions such as collecting eggs, feeding animals, or birdwatching (62%) and gardening or harvesting produce (42%).

First spotlighted by Expedia in 2022, this trend of travelling to destinations inspired by TV shows and movies is now projected to become a potential $8 billion industry in the U.S. alone.

53% of travellers say their desire to take a set-jetting trip has increased in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 81% of Gen Z and Millennial travellers now plan getaways based on what they’ve seen on screen.

With The White Lotus’s next location in France still to be officially confirmed, the 2026 Set-Jetting Forecast reveals the next wave of cinematic escapes - from the U.K.’s rolling hills of Yorkshire to the epic coastlines of Croatia. Set-Jetting is turning binge-worthy moments into bucket-list adventures.