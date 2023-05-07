Travelodge has released thousands of rooms from just £25 for stays over the bank holiday weekend. Whether you fancy a last minute staycation, or are in the mood for a night out it’s worth taking a look on the Travelodge website to see if you can bag a bargain room.

Travelodge has some unbeatable deals in major cities including London, Manchester and Edinburgh. People looking for a night away can use Travelodges price checker to find the best deal.

Travelodge has thousands of hotels dotted across the country so whether you want to find a rural hotel for some countryside walks or you want to head into the city to enjoy your time off, there is something for everyone! Travelodge has also released tips on how to find a cheap deal.

Travelodge says to book directly to get the lowest price and midweek stays are usually the cheapest. When we used Travelodge’s price checker we found rooms costing just £25 a night in Manchester and from £51 in London.

Travelodge best deals under £40

£25 Manchester Central Arena - One night stay - May 8

£30.99: Liverpool - One night stay - May 14

£28: Birmingham Central - One night stay - May 8

£35.99: Bristol Central - One night stay - May 8

£32.99: Cardiff Central - One night stay - May 8

£29.99: Glasgow - One night stay - May 8

£35.99: Bournemouth Seafront - May 14

£34.99: Dover - One night stay - May 8

London deals under £100

£59.99: London (Marylebone) - One night stay - May 7

£79.99: London (Euston) - One night stay - May 7

£79.99: London (Kings Cross) - One night stay - May 7

£69.99: London (Tower Bridge) - One night stay - May 8

£69.99: London (Waterloo) - One night stay - May 7

£49.99: London (Chessington) - One night stay - May 7

£99.99: London (Covent Garden) - One night stay - May 7

UK City deals under £100

£79.99: Edinburgh - One night stay - May 7

£60.99: Bath City Centre (Bath Spa) - One night stay - May 25