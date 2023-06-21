A model who flew to Turkey for £3k veneers says he now looks like a “shark” - and feels like "plucking his teeth out" after the surgery went wrong. Jack James, 22, decided to get his teeth done so he could look “better on camera” and flew out to Istanbul, Turkey.

Initially, he was happy with the results until months later when they started to bleed, puss and leak, he claims. And after being left with “terrible breath” Jack booked an emergency dentist appointment - where he was told his teeth were a mess and the problem would cost £20k to fix due to an infection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jack was unable to afford the high costs in the UK so he forked out £4.5k and flew back out to Turkey in June 2023 to have the veneers removed.

He now claims he was shocked to discover his real teeth had been shaved down to look like a "shark" before he was then fitted with a new set - which he still has. However, since returning to the UK Jack says one of his veneers has fallen out, he said.

Most Popular

Jack, a model, from Manchester, said: “They looked good until they started to bleed and hurt. They started to puss and leak. My breath stunk. When they took the veneers out I saw they had shaved my teeth down so much. I looked like a shark. It was like something out of a horror movie.”

Jack's teeth before he had the veneers in Turkey