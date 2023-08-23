As the summer is slowly dwindling down, with around a month to go until autumn, I think the whole nation can agree that August has been largely underwhelming with storms and rain commonplace.

But, summer is set to go out with a bang as Brits could soon bask in temperatures reaching 27C which is being dubbed as a ‘heat blast’. Forecasters have predicted warmer skies from Tuesday with the mercury predicted to soar in some regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Anglia is tipped to have the warmest weather, with temperatures to reach around 27C. London will be slightly cooler but still roasting at 25C every day until Thursday according to weather charts.

But, it’s not all sunshine everywhere as there will be some showers for more northern and western regions along with sunny spells.

Most Popular

The Met Office said in its forecast: “Remaining largely dry and warm across southern and eastern parts with some bright or sunny spells. Changeable across northern and western areas with a mix of sunshine and showers.”

The much welcomed news comes after Storm Betty lashed the nation over the past few days, and was the second storm to arrive in the UK and Ireland after Storm Antoni arrived earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office’s long-range weather forecast that spans from August 26 until September 4 says: “A mixture of showers and sunshine is expected for the end of August. While southern areas may see some drier spells, northern and western areas have the greatest likelihood of seeing frequent rainfall, which at times may become locally heavy or thundery.

“Occasional strong winds are possible, especially in the north, and becoming slightly more likely towards the end of the month. Temperatures are generally likely to be around average for late August, but it could feel warm in any sunny spells.