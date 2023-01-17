ONS is a non-ministerial government department that publishes socio-economic data to help inform policy and provide an accurate overview of current trends in the UK. There are many factors that drive unemployment but the ONS has concluded 16-24-year-olds mostly contribute to the current trend.

Advertisement

According to ONS, the number of people out of work for up to six months rose in the latest quarter. Additionally, the six to 12-month employment rate also increased.

However, the unemployment figure for people out of work for longer than a year saw a downward trend. Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “In the most recent three months, employment levels were largely unchanged on the previous three months.

Most Popular

“However, unemployment rose, driven by more young people who have only recently become unemployed, meaning overall there was a small increase in people actively engaged in the jobs market, whether working or looking for work. Vacancies fell again, though remaining at very high levels, with the number of people looking for work broadly in line with the number of jobs being advertised.

The East Midlands' unemployment rate has risen for the second month in a row

Advertisement