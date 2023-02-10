Victorious Festival 2023: Lineup announced including Kasabian and Ben Howard - how to get tickets
Victorious Festival has announced its second wave of acts who will grace the stage this August, including Kasabian and Ben Howard
Multi-award-winning Victorious Festival has today announced a second wave of incredible artists and comedians for this summer’s Bank Holiday extravaganza between August 25 and 29. The announcement comes after it was confirmed that Jamiroquai would be headlining the Southsea Common stage in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on the Friday night.
The Portsmouth festival will see UK rock giants Kasabian take the top spot on Saturday evening, fronted by creative force Serge Pizzorno. The rockers will thrill Victorious crowds with a huge back catalogue of hits including ‘Fire’, ‘Club Foot’ and ‘L.S.F.’ from seven studio albums.
Following the success of his UK number one album ‘Collections from the Whiteout’, the incredibly talented Ben Howard will headline the Castle Stage and close the festival on Sunday evening. One of the most influential artists in the UK folk scene, the Brit award winning singer-songwriter will soothe festival goers with his hypnotic vocals on classic tracks including ‘Only Love’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up’.
British Mercury Music Prize winners, Alt-J return to the festival circuit following a tenth-anniversary tour of their incredible album ‘An Awesome Wave’. With a collection of hits including ‘Breezeblocks’ and ‘Matilda’, the Leeds trio will bring their indie grooves to Southsea this summer.
Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.
But which other artists are on the lineup and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.
Victorious Festival 2023 line-up
The second wave of acts set to play Victorious has been announced, with more music and comedy act announcements set to take place in due course. The lineup so far includes:
Music
- Jamiroquai (Friday main stage headliner)
- Kasabian (Saturday main stage headliner)
- Ben Howard (Saturday Castle Stage headliner)
- Ellie Goulding
- Sigrid
- Alt-J
- Hard-Fi
- Pete Tong Ibiza Classics
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Friendly Fires
- The Vaccines
- The Enemy
- The Divine Comedy
- Blossoms
- The Charlatans
- Annie Mac
- Katy B
- Natalie Imbruglia
- Newton Faulkner
- Jake Bugg
- Belle and Sebastian
- Inspiral Carpets
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- The Coral
- Wunderhorse
Comedy
- Omid Djalili (Friday headliner)
- Jason Manford (Saturday headliner)
- Dara O’Brien (Sunday headliner)
- Angelos Epithemiou
- Tom Davis
- Zoe Lyons
- Olivia Lee
- Kerry Godliman
- Andrew Maxwell
How to get tickets to Victorious Festival 2023
Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with weekend camping tickets from just £180 and day tickets from just £60 (fees apply). Tickets are available via the Victorious Festival website.