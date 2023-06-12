Waitrose has slashed the prices of hundreds of everyday, summer favourites as part of a £100m investment to lower customers’ bills. The new lower prices can be found in every aisle and include cupboard staples from British butter and tomato ketchup to Fairtrade golden caster sugar, as well as British cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

Half of these products are now at least 10% cheaper. The upmarket chain claims the price cuts have been made without compromising on exceptional quality or Waitrose values, which include sourcing higher welfare meat and commitments to British farmers.

This is the second time the retailer has lowered hundreds of prices this year. In February, Waitrose cut prices on more than 300 products at the start of a record £100m investment, and now it has cut the price of 200 more.

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director for Waitrose, said: “We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.

“But it’s summer, so our customers are telling us they also want delicious treats for picnics and barbecues to be more affordable, so we’ve lowered the prices of British double cream, ice cream, ice lollies, and meringues made with free range eggs.

“We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.

“We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall, and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.”

In addition to the investment in prices, the Essential Waitrose range of over 900 products is the largest value range of any UK supermarket.

Waitrose price cuts

Product Old Price New Price % Reduction Waitrose Soft White Medium Loaf 800g £1.15 £1.00 13% Essential British Pork Chops - 400g - made from higher welfare, outdoor bred pork £4.25 £3.75 11% Essential 10% Fat British Beef Mince - 500g £3.55 £3.15 11% Essential Smooth/Crunchy Peanut Butter - made with 97% roasted peanuts and certified sustainable palm oil £2.35 £2.10 10% Waitrose Shortbread Fingers 200g - all butter and made in Scotland £1 90p 10% Essential Chicken Thighs 1kg higher welfare £3.60 £3.25 9% Essential Honey £2.60 £2.35 9% Essential British Spinach 260g £1.75 £1.60 8% Essential salted /unsalted British butter 250g £2.00 £1.90 5% Essential Reduced Salt & Sugar Ketchup 445g £0.90 £0.85 5%

Examples of own brand price cuts on summer favourites: