News you can trust since 1963
Register

Watch: Bear steals US fisherman's freshly-caught salmon as he watches in disbelief

Huntyr McClellan was fishing with a friend when the huge black bear approached

By Barney Riley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A fisherman watched in disbelief as a hungry bear stole his freshly-caught salmon. Huntyr McClellan was fishing with a friend in Valdez, Arkansas, USA when a huge black bear approached and snatched his catch.

A video shows the bear, only metres away, navigating the rocky terrain before picking up the snack and leaving. Huntyr can be heard saying: "Hey bear, get away from my fish. Hey bear, that's my fish! No! He took my fish!"

The footage was captured on August 29.

Related topics:VideoBearUSAArkansasAnimals