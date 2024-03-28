What a 'happy place' means for different generations

Millennials, however, are most likely to be happy cuddling up with the kids, or relaxing in their own garden.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Cotswold Outdoor, found seven in 10 have happy places, averaging three different spots, which put a smile on their faces.

As many as 93 per cent of adults have a happy place that is outside, with older Brits feeling most at peace when exploring the great outdoors – with the beach (45 per cent) and a countryside walk (39 per cent) among their favourites.

Cotswold Outdoor ambassador and conscious living advocate Elinor Fay, said: “A happy place can mean different things to different people, but for many, it relates to the outdoors.

“The results from this research suggest that while all age groups have a love of the outdoors, this connection deepens as you age.

“It’s great to see a love of the outdoors is widely shared across generations. The benefits of being outdoors are numerous and well documented – it’s incredible for your mental and physical wellbeing.

“With the weather warming up, it’s the perfect opportunity for people to spend more time outdoors.”

The study also found 49 per cent of all adults feel it’s very important to them to have a happy place to escape to – for the sake of their mental wellbeing.

Of those who have at least one, 59 per cent said most or all of them are based in the great outdoors.

While 73 per cent enjoy exploring the outdoors in places they’ve never been before, from simple country walks to towering hills.

It also emerged that 64 per cent feel healthier when they spend time outside, and 54 per cent reckon it gives their mental health a boost.

Another 54 per cent feel more connected to nature, while 35 per cent believe it helps them ‘disconnect’ from the chaos of daily life.

On average, adults escape to their happy place nine times a month – with Boomers and older going most often, and Millennials the least.

To get the most out of it, the typical adult stays at that location for 66 minutes to maximise the benefits, according to the research carried out by OnePoll.com.

If they can’t get there as often as they’d like, 18 per cent feel frustrated and 15 per cent are annoyed.

It also emerged 30 per cent need walking boots to visit their happy place, 37 per cent would pack sunglasses and one in five require waterproof clothing.

Gemma Evans, product director at Cotswold Outdoor, which has created a Happy Place kit list off the back of the research, added: “We know our customers are looking for kit that helps them look and feel great.