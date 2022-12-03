Six couples have done all they can in the quarter finals of Strictly Come Dancing and tonight they will find out who is through to the next stage of the competition. It was a full line up once again as Kym Marsh returned following her absence in week 10 due to testing positive for Covid.

Fans were treated to the BBC dance show a day earlier on Friday, December 2 due to the World Cup in Qatar resulting in a change of schedule for Strictly. As a result of this, the results show will also be aired a day earlier on Saturday, December 3 to make way for coverage of the football over the weekend.

Musicals Week kicked off with dances inspired from the likes of Grease, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Six and more. Fans were treated to a brilliant opening number from West End stars Trevor Dion Nicholas, Marisha Wallace and Ivano Turko.

Molly Rainford, alongside her Strictly pro Carlos Gu opened the show with a brilliant Charleston which got them 38, a slight improvement on the 35 they scored from their tango in week 10. Will Mellor, and his partner Nancy Xiu, along with Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez both topped the leaderboard with 39.

It’s a stark contrast for the Blue Peter presenter and Gorka, who scored a lowly 29 with their samba in week 10. But, they were just one point away from a perfect score with their couples choice dance to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

Despite only two couples scoring lower than 38, one more couple will have to say goodbye ahead of the semi-finals next week. Two couples will face the dreaded dance-off, where the judges have the final say.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show on TV?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on BBC One at 5:40pm on Saturday, December 3. Those who cannot watch it live on TV can watch it on BBC iPlayer which is accessible on a number of devices.

What was last night’s Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard?

The scores, in descending order are:

Will & Nancy - 39 - Foxtrot

Helen & Gorka - 39 - Couples Choice

Fleur & Vito - 38 - Quickstep

Molly & Carlos - 38 - Charleston

Hamza & Jowita - 36 - Samba

