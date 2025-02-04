What's your love language? Take this quiz to find out

It comes after Bristolians were ranked as the most romantic in the UK | Tom Wren / SWNS

Are you 'words of affirmation' with your constant need for compliments and 'I love yous'? Or do you fall under 'quality time' because you prefer to be given undivided attention in a relationship?

If you are unsure but eager to know, then complete these 10 questions and discover which of the five love languages you belong to - revealing how you prefer to express and receive affection.

It comes after research saw Bristolians voted the most romantic people in the UK.

Known for their strong accents and love of cider, residents living here came top of the love list - with 40 per cent claiming they show signs of affection 'daily'.

40 per cent of Bristolians claim they show signs of affection 'daily' | Tom Wren / SWNS

Gert Lush!

Commissioned by Moonpig, which has the UK’s most personalised cards range, the poll of 2,000 adults saw Mancunians come second – with those residing here typically piling on the PDA four times per week.

Folks in Newcastle, London, and Birmingham rounded off the top five most romantic cities, with Leeds coming bottom of the poll as only 27 per cent admit to showing their other half regular affection.

Sarah-Jane Porter, global design and licensing director at the personalised greetings cards brand, said: “It’s been fun finding out the most – and least – romantic areas of the country, and I’m sure it will create a great talking point among the nation.

“Despite the well-known phrase ‘romance is dead’, it’s refreshing to know this isn’t the case and people are still showing their romantic side in their relationship, whether that be through words, actions or meaningful gifts.”

As the most romantic day of the year approaches, the study also found that 49 per cent of those who celebrate Valentine’s Day choose to cook up something delicious in the kitchen to mark it.

And 64 per cent will gift their other half a Valentine's card, as 70 per cent think it’s important to receive one from someone they are with romantically, with those in Northern Ireland placing the most importance on this.

But planning for Valentine’s Day takes place only a few days before for 23 per cent - and 24 per cent will also buy in this time too.

64 per cent will gift their other half a Valentine's card this year | Moonpig

“Romance isn’t just about grand gestures; it’s found in the little things - like a shared laugh”

It also emerged that 54 per cent of adults consider themselves romantic, with Gen Z scoring themselves most highly in comparison to Baby Boomers (78 per cent vs 52 per cent). While 76 per cent of all those polled believe it’s important to make romance a big part of any relationship.

A quarter believes it should be spontaneous, however, 63 per cent feel it needs to be a mix of both spontaneous and planned.

Noting important dates, bringing home their favourite treats, and giving a personalised gift were some of the things people do to show their partner affection, with 34 per cent claiming they do this daily, according to the OnePoll.com data.

When roles are reversed, 52 per cent prefer their partner to express feelings through physical touch, while 21 per cent would rather receive gifts.

However, it seems the majority would opt for simply spending time together, as 45 per cent named this as the romantic gesture they appreciate the most.

More than half of men (53 per cent) stated this was the most important thing to them, in contrast to 39 per cent of women.

And when quizzed on identifying their love language, ‘quality time’ came top with 36 per cent of the vote.

Moonpig’s Sarah-Jane Porter, who has also created a Regional Love Report – diving into how people express affection to the little things that matter most in their relationships, added: “Romance isn't just about grand gestures; it’s found in the little things—like a shared laugh, a handwritten note, or simply making time for one another in our busy lives.

“After all, it’s often the small gestures of love and care that create real moments that matter.”