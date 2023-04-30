The Met Gala is known for glitz and glamour and this year, it is set to be no different as celebrities flock to New York to attend the A-list event. The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute .

An invitation to the gala is highly sought after and celebrities who are deemed as the most relevant to society among various professional spheres, including fashion, film, television, music and social media, are invited each year. The prestigious event is organised by fashion magazine Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gala takes place annually on the first Monday in May which is the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit hosted on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Each year, the event celebrates the specific theme of that year’s Costume Institute exhibition, which sets the tone for the formal attire of the night.

But when will the Met Gala take place in 2023 and what is this year’s theme? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

When is the Met Gala 2023?

This year, the Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1. The event has taken place on the first Monday in May every year since 2005, apart from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Gala 2023 theme

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. The theme pays tribute to the legendary designer and Chanel’s creative director who died in 2019.

As this year’s theme pays homage to the late creative, many guests are expected to choose outfits from his vast archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own eponymous brand.

Met Gala host 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been announced actresses Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will host the Met Gala 2023,serving as the night’s official co-chairs.

Met Gala 2023 guest list

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala

The Met Gala guest list is decided by Anna Wintour herself and often kept under wraps until the big day. However, the following celebrities have already confirmed their attendance at this year’s event:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actress Elle Fanning

Singer Rita Ora

Actress Penelope Cruz

Singer Dua Lipa

Actress Michaela Coel

Tennis star Roger Federer

Priyanka Chopra-Jones and Kim Kardashian have also indicated they will attend this year’s gala with others also tipped to attend including Margot Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Blackpink star Jennie.

Met Gala regular Blake Lively recently confirmed she will not attend this year’s event . The Gossip Girl actress was interviewed at the re-opening of Tiffany & Co’s store on Fifth Avenue in New York, and was asked whether fans would see her at this year’s Met Gala. She responded: “You will not, but I will be watching."

How to watch the Met Gala 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Gala will be available to watch via live stream on Vogue’s Youtube channel. The red carpet coverage will be hosted by La La Anthony, along with Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman.