The Red Arrows campaign will take place across Europe, UK and Canada

The iconic Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be performing their 60th display season this year.

The display features the return of the Red Arrow’s trademark diamond nine formation and kicked off yesterday (May 21) in Greece after the new team completed their six-month training period on May 16.

Their 2024 campaign will include dozens of shows across the UK, Europe and Canada.

For a sneak peak behind the scenes of what to expect from the Red Arrows watch The Red Arrows: Diamond Season.

When and where to watch the Red Arrows in the UK in 2024?

- May 31, June 1 and 2 at Midlands Air Festival

- June 1 at English Riviera Airshow, Torbay

- June 2 at IWM Duxford D-Day 80

- June 5 at D-Day 80th National Commemorative Event Flypast, Portsmouth

- June 8 at Portsmouth Armed Forces’ Day, Southsea Common, Southsea

- June 9 at RAF Cosford Air Show

- June 15 a HM The King’s Birthday Flypast London (Flypast-only)

- June 22 at Armed Forces’ Day Northern Ireland, Jordanstown Loughshore Park

- June 22 at The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, Portsoy

- June 23 at Sywell Airshow

- June 29 at Cleethorpes Armed Forces’ Weekend

- June 29 at Shuttleworth Festival of Flight

- June 30 at Folkstone Armed Forces’ Day

- July 5 at Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow

- July 6 at The Wales Airshow, Swansea

- July 6 at Teignmouth Airshow

- July 7 at F1 British Grand Prix, Silverstone

- July 11 and 12 at Goodwill Festival of Speed

- July 13 and 14 at Southport Airshow

- July 19, 20 and 21 at Royal International Air Tattoo

- July 22 at Farnborough International Airshow (flypast-only)

- August 10 and 11 at Blackpool Airshow

- August 10 at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (flypast-only)

- August 15 at Eastbourne International Airshow