World’s 50 best restaurants revealed including 3 in UK - full list includes London’s Kol

Three UK restaurants, all based in London, have been listed in this year’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read

The best 50 restaurants in the world have been revealed with three UK restaurants making the list. Considered the Oscars of global fine dining, the awards, announced on Tuesday (June 20) in Valencia, give recognition to 50 restaurants from 24 territories on five continents, with 12 new restaurants entering the list.

One of the newcomers to the list, taking the 23rd spot is the London-based restaurant Kol. The restaurant, which has one Michelin star, is an establishment that chef Santiago Lastra has recreated using British ingredients.

Meanwhile, London-based restaurant Ikoyi was ranked at 35. The eatery won the American Express One To Watch Award at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2021, the restaurant operates out of a hidden corner of London’s St James neighbourhood and uses herbs, spices and techniques that are scoured from across the world, with tropes from Africa, Asia and Europe.

The third London restaurant that made it to the list and took the 38th spot is The Clove Club, which is set within the historic Shoreditch Town Hall. The restaurant, which is an interpretation of ‘modern British’ is said to be “refreshing and full of surprises”, with fresh produce from all over the UK reinvented to create the menu.

    Taking the crown for first place is Central, a fine dining restaurant in Lima, and the first South American restaurant to earn the “World’s Best”. Led by Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, the restaurant has been delivering fine dining featuring Peruvian ingredients \sand techniques for 15 years. Peru has a total of five restaurants that also made the list.

    Meanwhile, the host country Spain also performed well in this year’s awards with six entries, including the world’s no 2 restaurant, Disfrutar in Barcelona. Spain also scooped up No 3 and No 4 with Diverxo in Madrid and Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo in the Basque region.

    Italy and France also performed well in Europe, with five restaurants in Italy and four in France placing in the top 50. In Asia, the city to watch is Bangkok, where two restaurants appeared on the list for the first time, both cracking into the top 20: Le Du at No 15 and Gaggan Anand at No 17.

    The world’s 50 best restaurants 2023 - full list

    1. Central - Lima, Peru
    2. Disfrutar - Barcelona, Spain
    3. Diverxo - Madrid Spain
    4. Asador Etxebarri - Atxondo, Spain
    5. Alchemist - Copenhagen, Denmark
    6. Maido - Lima, Peru
    7. Lido 84 - Gardone Riviera, Italy
    8. Atomix - New York City
    9. Quintonil - Mexico City, Mexico
    10. Table by Bruno Verjus - Paris, France
    11. Tresind Studio - Dubai, UAE
    12. A Casa do Porco - São Paulo, Brazil
    13. Pujol - Mexico City, Mexico
    14. Odette - Singapore
    15. Le Du - Bangkok, Thailand
    16. Reale - Castel di Sangro, Italy
    17. Gaggan Anand - Bangkok, Thailand
    18. Steirereck - Vienna, Austria
    19. Don Julio - Buenos Aires, Argentina
    20. Quique Dacosta - Denia, Spain
    21. Den - Tokyo, Japan
    22. Elkano - Getaria, Spain
    23. Kol - London, England
    24. Septime - Paris, France
    25. Belcanto - Lisbon, Portugal
    26. Schloss Schauenstein - Furstenau, Switzerland
    27. Florilege - Tokyo, Japan
    28. Kjolle - Lima, Peru
    29. Barago - Santiago, Chile
    30. Frantzen - Stockholm, Sweden
    31. Mugaritz - San Sebastian, Spain
    32. Hisa Franko - Kobarid, Slovenia
    33. El Chato - Bogotá, Colombia
    34. Uliassi - Senigallia, Italy
    35. Ikoyi - London, England
    36. Plenitude - Paris, France
    37. Sezanne - Tokyo, Japan 
    38. The Clove Club - London, England
    39. The Jane - Antwerp, Belgium
    40. Restaurant Tim Taue - Berlin, Germany
    41. Le Calandre - Rubano, Italy
    42. Piazza Duomo - Alba, Italy
    43. Leo - Bogota, Columbia
    44. Le Bernardin - New York City
    45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig - Berlin, Germany
    46. Orfali Bros - Dubai, UAE
    47. Mayta - Lima, Peru
    48. La Grenouillère - La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France
    49. Rosetta - Mexico City
    50. The Chairman - Hong Kong
    The Clove Club, in Shoreditch is ranked as one of the best, in East London Credit: National Restaurant Awards/The Clove ClubThe Clove Club, in Shoreditch is ranked as one of the best, in East London Credit: National Restaurant Awards/The Clove Club
