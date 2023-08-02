News you can trust since 1963
Register

Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale: 100s of DLC packs slashed up to 60% - full list including Sims & Forza Horizon 5

Xbox has slashed the prices of hundreds of DLC packs including The Sims and Forza Horizon 5 - with massive discounts of up to 60%

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

Xbox’s Summer Sale might have wrapped up, but Microsoft is not yet done with huge discounts on DLC packs. The Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale has massive savings of hundreds of Xbox DLC packs which are a perfect compliment to any games picked up in the Summer Sale - or any games that you already have on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

The Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale 2023 is expected to run until August 15, with gamers given just under two weeks to pick up some savings. All 500+ game discounts can be found on the Xbox website with highlights including The Sims and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here are some of the highlights from the Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale.

Xbox Ultimate Add-On Sale

  • Sims 4 Island Living - £17.49 (50% off)
  • Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle - £19.99 (50% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Season Pass - £12.99 (60% off)
  • Hogwarts Legacy: Dark Arts Pack - £14.39 (20% off)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Season Pass - £27.99 (30% off)
  • Alan Wake: The Signal - £1.17 (75% off)
  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass - £9.99 (60% off)
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass - £8.39 (60% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - £16.39 (50% off)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins - £8.99 (70% off)
  • Resident Evil Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol. 1 - £3.19 (60% off)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - £3.19 (80% off)
  • Far Cry 6 Season Pass - £13.19 (60% off)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - £9.89 (70% off)
Related topics:MicrosoftGaming