Some of the biggest discounts we've seen since Amazon Prime Day have been applied to a range of top Ninja products

Decent discounts on Ninja products do pop up from time to time, but the latest Amazon Ninja deals are among the best we've seen since Prime Day back in July.

UK foodies can't get enough of Ninja appliances, with their air fryers among the most popular purchases, but to buy the best in the business, you need to pay a premium.

Take the Ninja Foodi Max, for example. It's a dual zone air fryer with a 9.5-litre capacity through its two drawers and it's always been one of Ninja's best sellers.

For even more versatility there's the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker, which is reduced by 14% for the copper and black version, or it’s down to £163 for the grey colour. That’s a saving of 29% over the normal price of £229.99.

We’ve also seen a big saving on the Foodi Max Health Grill, which usually costs £199 - but it’s currently down to £159.

Barbecue season is drawing to a close in the UK, so it's no surprise to see a decent discount on the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect electric barbecue. It was a huge seller over the summer, especially after it was championed by David Beckham, and it's now selling for £399.99 - down from the usual £449.99.

Ninja caused quite a stir this year by almost literally turning air fryer design on its head with the Double Stack, which has vertical drawers. It's been hot property since its launch, but that hasn't stopped Amazon knocking 7% off its price. It's now £249.99.

All the deals are limited time only, so you'll need to be quick to catch them. And if you haven't got Amazon Prime membership, click here to find out more about a free trial.