Six of the best Mother’s Day afternoon teas from UK supermarkets to treat mum to

Six of the best Mother’s Day afternoon teas from UK supermarkets

Mother’s Day is the ideal opportunity to spoil your mum, and ideally spend some quality time with her, if she lives near enough.

An afternoon tea together is a fantastic way to enjoy each other’s company - and can prove considerably more cost effective than heading out to local haunts, which often bump up the price on their afternoon tea in time for Mothering Sunday.

What is included in afternoon tea?

There aren’t any rules when it comes to the food included as part of an afternoon tea, but a standard version is served on a three tier cake stand and has a tier of sandwiches, a tier of cakes and one of scones or teacakes.

Some also include pastries, petits fours and biscuits.

Frankly, though, we would eschew any concerns about what traditional teas contain and pay closer attention to what food and drinks your mum loves. Doesn’t like tea? Chose an afternoon tea with a bottle of fizz included, or some delicious coffee. Chooses cheese over chocolate? Plump for some decadent savouries and posh fromage, like this delightful option from Not on the High Street.

Below you’ll find a selection of hampers and gift sets that contain a variety of sweet and savoury treats.

There’s something to suit every taste, and every budget, and some can be delivered to your door while others require in-store pick up.

When is Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day in the UK falls on Sunday 27 March this year.

Before you buy any of these six sets you should check the delivery and pick-up information. Some products will have a longer shelf life than others and you need to check that what you buy will last until the big day.

What gift can I buy for mum?

If you want to treat mum to a really special gift this year then look no further than our round up some of the best personalised, cheap and unique presents for gift inspiration.

If you have a beauty-loving mum, take a look at the LookFantastic limited edition Mother’s Day box.

You could also give mum another delicious meal from the comfort of her own home, or yours, with the M&S family dine-in deal 2022 which will feed mum and three other people.

Morrisons Afternoon Tea Box - £10 Morrisons Afternoon Tea For 2 £10.00 value for money 4.5/5 The afternoon tea box is made fresh to order from Morrisons, and contains enough goodies for two people. The box contains a selection of sandwiches, pork pies, fruit scones, clotted cream, jam and cakes, washed down with a refreshing cup of Yorkshire Tea. If you have a sibling joining you for this traditional British treat, or you want dad to join you too, then you can also order an afternoon tea box for one for £6 which contains the same tasty sweet and savoury treats. The afternoon tea box is only available for collection in store. To order the afternoon tea, you simply have to select your local pick-up store, a pick-up date and a pick-up time. The box must be ordered at least three days in advance so that it can be freshly prepared to order. Buy now

Marks and Spencer Mother’s Day Afternoon Treats & Flowers - £50 Marks and Spencer Mother’s Day Afternoon Treats & Flowers £50.00 Tea and flowers 4.5/5 Spoil your mum this Mother’s Day with this box of afternoon treats and flowers. The beautiful bouquet includes white roses, yellow freesias and solidago amongst pretty foliage. There’s also a tin of M&S luxury gold tea to enjoy with sweet goodies including all-butter shortbread and lemon loaf cake. The flowers will arrive in bud, or with fewer open flowers than pictured, but that is to give mum the maximum amount of time to enjoy them in full bloom at home. Delivery is available on this afternoon tea box from March 21, but you can pre-order yours now by clicking the link below. All the food will stay fresh for a minimum of 14 days on delivery, and the flowers are guaranteed for 5 days too. Buy now

Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Gift Box - £55 Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Gift Box £55.00 Luxury choice 4.5/5 This box contains a variety of quintessential afternoon tea treats for you tuck in to with mum. Pour yourselves a cup of earl grey or english breakfast tea to enjoy alongside buttery shortbread or some exclusive brand cherry on the top biscuits, which have been made to an old family recipe and were inspired by the beautifully British bakewell tart. There’s also a duo of jams for spreading on freshly baked bread and to finish, 6 heavenly little squares of creamy fudge infused with tangy lemon sherbet. Buy now

Fortnum and Mason The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Hamper - £130 The Mother's Day Afternoon Tea Hamper £130.00 True decadence 5/5 This hamper arrives readily packed with a variety of goodies for that perfect afternoon tea delight. From soothing teas and celebratory tipples to the brand’s most crumbly biscuits and sweetest jars, you’ll be able to get this beautfiful hamper sent direct to their door if you wish or you can get it sent to you and then surprise mum on Sunday 27 March with it. Begin with a cup of Victoria grey loose leaf tea, a bergamot-based blend that bears an exclusive partnership with the brand’s victoria grey tea biscuits. Speaking of biscuits, there’s also a tall tin of buttery pistachio and clotted cream biscuits. Adding to the sweetness, there’s also a box of rich chocolate flowers and a jam-packed jar of blackberry preserve. Completing this wonderful wicker basket is a tin of soothing special Mother’s Day tea and milk chocolate salted almond library bar. Finish with a glass of Fortnum’s rosé prosecco. Standard delivery takes 3 to 5 days and costs £3.95, or you can opt for next day delivery for £9.95. Buy now

Harrods Mother’s Day Hamper - £150 Harrods Mother’s Day Hamper £150.00 Famous food treats 5/5 This lovely hamper contains a combination of most-loved treats from Harrod’s famous food halls that are bound to whet mum’s appetite - and yours. There’s British strawberry jam and lemon curd biscuits, and also chocolate-covered cherries and even a bottle of Champagne. All beautifully presented in a Harrods-branded hamper, it’ll make for a thoughtful treat that’s sure to make her smile. Buy now