Iceland has announced the release of an exclusive giant Cadbury Creme Egg desert.

The giant sweet treat is available for £6 and is the perfect dessert for your Easter lunch.

What is the dessert made from?

The tasty treat is priced at £6 for a generous 400g Creme Egg serving.

The decadent treat has been designed as a supersized version of the famed seasonal treat.

Inside the pudding is a Cadbury milk chocolate shell, with a sweet white chocolate mousse, surrounding the classic Creme Egg fondant in the centre. But this dessert is suitable for any occasion, not just for Easter.

When will it go on sale?

The supersized treat will go on sale this weekend, March 4.

Trading director of Frozen at Iceland, Andrew Staniland, said: “This is the perfect sharing dessert that is guaranteed to wow, as families get back round the table together to celebrate Easter.

“Cadbury’s is an iconic brand and we know that our customers will absolutely love this exclusive range.”

It’s available at Iceland.co.uk for home delivery, in-store and at sister company Food Warehouse.

