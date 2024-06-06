Watch more of our videos on Shots!

5 Affordable summer essentials to refresh your makeup bag from Boots

As the days grow longer and sunnier, it’s time to upgrade your daily makeup routine to account for the warmer weather and find some products that can withstand the heat, don’t smudge or melt off, and wear down nicely in the summer.

Now that the temperatures are slowly rising, it is important that we are using the right products for our skin, and not clogging it with heavy foundations and powders. But at the same time, we want to make sure that we don’t look greasy in the heat. So we need to find that perfect balance between the two.

The good news is that you don’t need to break the bank to update your makeup collection, and that there are many affordable products available from stores on the high street that are perfect for these lighter makeup days.

Ready to give your makeup bag a makeover of its own? Here are some of my summer makeup must-haves available at Boots for budget prices.

Refresh your makeup bag this summer with these 5 essentials you can buy on the high street (Canva Images)

Tinted SPF

A tinted SPF is the perfect swap for foundation this summer, and can be worn on its own on those lighter makeup days, or can just as easily be layered with your favourite concealer and other face products too. Bondi Sands SPF 50+ £7,99 which is ideal for protecting your face against the sun while still giving your skin some coverage. It is also fragrance free so great for those who suffer with sensitive skin.

If tinted isn’t your thing, Bondi Sands non-tinted version £8.99 can be worn on its own to give your skin a lovely dewy glow, or it can be layered underneath makeup too. Over the past few years, I’ve realised that I should be wearing SPF every day in order to protect my skin from sun damage, and these products are really easy to incorporate into my daily routine.

Waterproof mascara

Waterproof mascara is everybody’s best friend over the summer months, because nobody wants that panda eye look that can happen in the heat. A waterproof mascara would also come in handy for any holidays you have planned over the summer, and you can wear it in the pool or at the beach without worrying about smudges.

My best tip would be to see if your favourite mascara comes in a waterproof version, my personal favourite is the Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara £9.99. This mascara holds curls really well and emphasises the look of your natural lashes without being too much and truly lasts all day.

Cream blush

Cream products are so great for the summer, and melt into your skin seamlessly to give that seemingly effortless no makeup look for the season. Additionally, cream products wear down the best, and you won’t need to worry about looking too powdery or cakey in the heat.

This e.l.f. Luminous Putty Blush £7 at Boots and comes in a range of pretty shades of pink. The formula has become one of my favourites recently, because the putty texture allows you to be able to build up the colour and achieve that fresh flushed look for the summertime.

Setting spray

During the summer, you don’t want your makeup to slide off of your face, but it can be difficult to find products that last for a long time. The solution is a brilliant setting spray that will lock your makeup in for the day. This Revolution Superfix Misting Spray £8.79 right now on Boots and promises it will ‘lock your look in place’ whilst giving you a stunning matte finish on your makeup, perfect for those who might be slightly more oil prone.

Lip oil