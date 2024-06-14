Northern Ireland tetrathletes deliver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tetrathlon is a team and individual competition comprised of shooting, swimming, running and riding.

It is a variant of, and major recruiting ground for the Olympic sport Modern Pentathlon. Tori Lilly (Fermanagh Branch of the Pony Club), Una McClelland and Andrew Wishart (both Iveagh Branch of the Pony Club) proved their metal by completing all four phases of the Pony Club Tetrathlon at Royal Windsor Horse Show. Not only did they complete the phases, they blasted their personal best scores.

Their competition commenced on Saturday morning at Windsor Leisure Centre with the shoot phase. Keeping their nerves under control, Tori gained a shoot score of 680 points, Una a shoot score of 860 and Andrew scored 800.

Sharp shooting from the team spurred them on to the next phase in the pool, where all three team members put in amazing performances with fabulous results, Una swimming an amazing 8 lengths 20 metres,

Tori Lilly, Una McClelland, Heather Williams (Tet coordinator) and Andrew Wishart

Andrew showing his training sessions are worth the work with a brilliant 7 lengths 21 metres, and Tori also proving hard work pays off gaining an impressive 7 lengths 17 metres in their 3 minute swims! All members beating their personal best scores.

Next phase was the run alongside the River Thames, from within Windsor Great Park, where the ground conditions were a little wet! Undeterred, the team ran their hearts out achieving wonderful times, with Tori completing in five mins 52 secs, Una five mins 55 secs and Andrew an impressive five min 31 secs, again all beating their personal best scores.

Northern Ireland Tetrathletes borrow ponies for the ride phase from fellow Tetrathlon competitors across PCUK who are also competing at Windsor. On Saturday evening, Team NI have the opportunity to choose their mount from those who are willing to loan their pony for the following day at the ride phase in the Frogmore Arena at Royal Windsor Horse Show. Team NI competitors have around 15 minutes to ‘try out’ their borrowed pony on the eve of the competition.

Tori borrowed a lovely grey pony from Eleanor Cox from East of England and rode a super clear round with just a few time penalties. Una borrowed a beautiful bay pony from Alice Norman from Wales & Borders and rode a great round, having two unfortunate poles down, but completing the course in the time. Andrew borrowed his pony from Toby Ireland from South West England and not only rode within the time, but rode clear

Andrew Wishart, Iveagh Branch of the Pony Club

Only six competitors finished on the coveted perfect ride score of 1400 and we are delighted that Andrew can be counted in this fabulous half dozen & the only one on a borrowed pony.

Thank you to Eleanor, Alice & Toby for the generous loan of these ponies, your kindness is very much appreciated.

These amazing ambassadors for both Northern Ireland and Pony Club achieved team seventh place overall and made friends for life at this wonderful once in a lifetime competition for Junior tetrathletes.