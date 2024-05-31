Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is urging dog owners to comply with new beach restrictions that are set to be implemented over the summer months.

From June 1st to September 15th , there are restrictions in place by law regarding where dogs are permitted on some beaches, as set out below:

- Castlerock Beach from main vehicular entrance west (left) to Black Stone Cottage.

- Downhill Beach from row of white wooden posts westward (left) at entrance to the old pill box towards Benone (access behind Blue Flag area).

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, pictured at Benone Strand with his dog Buster

- Portrush West Strand Beach from steps at Castle Erin to Harbour Wall at South Pier.

- Portrush East Strand Beach from the Arcadia eastwards (right) to the stream.

- Entire small beach area at the Arcadia Whiterocks Beach in Portrush from the access to beach east (right) towards Dunluce Castle

- Portballintrae Salmon Rock Beach (beach at car park)

Council’s Enforcement Team will be carrying out initiatives over the summer to enforce these provisions and anyone who allows their dog in a prohibited area is liable to a Fixed Penalty Notice or prosecution.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “As a dog owner myself, I understand that not everyone is comfortable around dogs and restrictions are in place to ensure a balance whereby all beach users can enjoy our seaside areas together.

“Council has erected signs advising the public of these restrictions and has provided a presence at beaches to advise and educate anyone in breach of the regulations.

“Despite this, we continue to receive complaints about dogs in prohibited areas. We would encourage all beach users to be aware of these restrictions and comply with them fully to keep outdoor spaces safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Council is also reminding dog owners of the importance of cleaning up after their pets. As well as being unsightly and offensive, dog foul can also present a risk to public health.

Toxocara canis is the common roundworm of the dog and toxocara eggs can be present in the faeces of unwormed dogs. If a person comes into contact with contaminated faeces and infected eggs, usually through swallowing, there is a slight possibility of an illness referred to as toxocariasis.

The symptoms of this illness may include a cough, a fever, headaches and stomach pain. In rare cases the roundworm larvae may travel to organs in the body including the liver, lungs brain and eyes.

It is an offence not to clean up dog foul and anyone who fails to do so is liable to be issued with a £200 Fixed Penalty or a fine of up to £1000 upon prosecution.