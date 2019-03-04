AGM concludes winter events at South Fermanagh

The South Fermanagh Group recently completed a busy winter programme with the group AGM held at Tullymill, Florencecourt.

The elections were conducted by James McCluggage, UFU Policy & Technical Manager. Bertie Swan was re-elected as Group chairman and the newly elected vice-chair is Tom Maguire.

Commodity representatives were appointed, including Jeffrey Foster to the dairy committee; Ian Balfour to the beef & lamb committee; John Sheridan to the hill farming committee; Martin Cox to the poultry committee, Kerri Coulter to the rural development committee and George Graham to the legislation committee. Charlie Moore continues on rural enterprise committee and Christine Little on the rural affairs committee.

The group wishes Bertie and the office bearers every success in their roles and would like to express thanks to out-going representatives for their contributions over the past two years.

After the elections James McCluggage gave members an update and held a discussion on some of the current issues which are affecting local members and how the UFU is working in these areas.

Congratulations to Ian Brown, Macken (Beef and Sheep) and John & Trevor Dunn, Brookeborough (Dairy) on winning the County Fermanagh silage competition.

The County AGM is taking place next Thursday, March 7, at 8pm in the Enniskillen office.

This year the UFU President’s Annual Dinner is being held in the Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen on Friday, April 5, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £40pp. Contact Caroline or Heather at UFU headquarters 028 9037 0222 or call into your local office.