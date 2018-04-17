Apple growers in the spotlight at awards

The Northern Ireland Fruit Growers Association held their annual awards recently at the Armagh City Hotel. The awards recognise the very best in fruit growers. UFU Fruit Chairman Hamilton Loney made a special presentation to Graeme Cross, Top Fruit Development Adviser CAFRE. in appreciation of the service he has given to the Armagh apple industry. Special thanks to the judges Kieran Lavel and Malcolm Dawson for judging the competition.

McCaig and Webb Cup: Andrew Price from Derryhale, Portadown won this cup but was not there in person to collect it.

McCaig and Webb were fruit wholesalers in the UK fruit markets and were based in Glasgow. The first winner of the cup was Thomas Hampton from Ballywilly, Kilmore, Armagh in 1946.