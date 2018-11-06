Book now for fresh produce event

Ulster Farmers’ Union vegetable chairman, Adrian McGowan, would like to remind members to book their place for the fresh produce seminar titled, “Opportunities for Growth” held in CAFRE, Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

The event will be taking place on Friday, November 9, commencing at 9.30am.

The aim of the event is to bring together the wider fruit and vegetables sector to discuss key issues within the sector such as retail, supply marketing and support options available.

Mr McGowan said: “This is an opportunity for the producers to gain an insight into the retail sector and develop an understanding of what the processors are looking for.’’

For further information on the event contact 028 8676 8197. To book your place email: loughry.foodtechnology@daera-ni.gov.uk or call 028 8676 8101.