Dinner and farm visit marks start of year for NE Armagh

The North East Armagh Group has been busy with a varied programme of activities recently.

The year got off to an enjoyable start with the County Armagh Annual Dinner which took place at the Canal Court Hotel Newry. This provided an opportunity for members to socialise together with both excellent food and entertainment.

A recent visit took place at a member’s farm in Richhill. The event was hosted by Eric Reid at his impressive beef facility. Also speaking at the visit was Liam McCarthy, Supply Chain Manager for ABP Food Group. Eric and Liam provided an informative insight and discussion into running efficient farming enterprises. This provided much debate amongst members with varied opinions across a variety of commodities. The visit was enjoyed by all and the group looks forward to running similar events at other farms in the future.

The NE Armagh’s focus for fundraising this year is for Air Ambulance NI. The group kick-started their activities with an afternoon tea and health afternoon. Many local businesses supported the event with donations of food and raffle prizes and the event was well supported by members, friends and family. The Farm Families Health van was also in attendance. So far, £1300 has been raised by the group. Further fundraising activities will follow in the coming months. Currently in the pipeline, Group Manager Lawson Burnett will be participating in a five peaks mountain climbing challenge in June. Anyone that would like to sponsor Lawson should contact the Group Office.

Also in June, the committee will meet to discuss upcoming activities that will make up the 2018/2019 North East Armagh winter programme. Chairman, John McCullagh is keen to see a varied programme of events that will appeal to the whole farming family. Any suggestions for events, or members willing to host a meeting at their own farm should contact Avril, Lawson or Jacqui at the Group Office.

As a reminder for members intending to go to the Balmoral Show this year, tickets can be purchased at a discounted rated from the NE Armagh Group office.