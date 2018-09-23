Embrace FARM – 32 County ‘Our Drive to Remember’

The UFU has showed its support to the Embrace FARM 32 county tractor drive. The 2018 National Ploughing Championships saw the conclusion of ‘Our Drive to Remember’ campaign in memory of lives lost and seriously injured on Irish farms. The aim was to raise awareness for farm safety.

The journey began at Tullamore Show on August 12 with the tractor making its journey across the 23 counties of Ireland before Macra Na Feirme members handed it over to Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster members to travel around the counties and various YFC events.

The tractor was returned back to Macra Na Feirme volunteers at Co. Fermanagh’s border in Belcoo having completed the Northern leg of the route. The tractor has moved around the country, with approximately one county per day covered in its miles.

The tractor reached its final parking place on Tuesday, September 18, for the opening of the National Ploughing Championships.

Throughout the 32 counties, wellies were placed in a link box attached to the tractor by families who have been affected by a farming accident.